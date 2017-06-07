Colorados pot edibles business gives food for thought: Wells

At first glance, the University of Denver students could have been touring a run-of-the-mill bakery with a massive walk-in oven for baking cookies and cupcakes.Except that after emerging from the oven, these sweet treats were laser etched with the telltale letters THC and an accompanying exclamation mark in compliance with Colorado regulations governing cannabis-infused edibles.“Other than the ingredients it looks like any other bakery, right?” says Paul Seaborn, the transplanted Canadian assistant professor of management who had the bright idea to launch a course in the business of marijuana. He notes that the operation he toured with the students, the fast-growing Sweet Grass Kitchen, is a butter-focused bakery, meaning all baked goods, from the snickerdoodle to the single serving pecan pie, are made with triple-strained, full-flower cannabutter. “We were shown a big tub of this marijuana butter which would be worth tens of thousands of dollars.”Recreational marijuana has been legal in Colorado since 2014, but the regulations, says Seaborn, have come in fits and starts. Potency. Quantity. Serving size. Packaging. Marketing. Purchase limits. “The pace of regulatory change and the amount of regulation has been the biggest challenge,” he says, which makes the industry the perfect business case study.It’s still early days. “This product is really way back in a day-after-prohibition environment,” he says, adding that his teaching at the university’s Daniels College of Business is often focused on business government issues. Article Continued BelowWith marijuana, he sees three areas of study that make the industry unique. “The first would be its history,” laden with decades-long stigma and “the misunderstanding about the products, the risks or its benefits.”The second is the regulatory environment, “and just how complicated and unique it is, both within our state and comparing us to anyone else.”(Colorado initially allowed only those companies that were already active medical marijuana licence holders to enter the recreational side of the business. “In Washington, the decision was to not allow anyone who was in the medical marijuana industry to have any role in the new recreational industry.”)