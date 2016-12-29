Costs of Ontario cap-and-trade will kick in after Jan. 1

TORONTO—Ontarians will start paying for the Liberal government’s ambitious cap-and-trade program almost immediately after it comes into effect Jan. 1 with higher prices for gasoline and natural gas.The plan, which is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 15 per cent below 1990 levels within four years, will drive the price of gasoline up 4.3 cents per litre and increase the cost of home heating by up to $6.70 a month.In her 2016 annual report, auditor general Bonnie Lysyk said households will pay an average of $156 next year in added costs because of cap and trade, rising to $210 in 2019 plus another $75 that year in indirect costs on goods and services.Under the plan, businesses will have limits — or caps — on the amount of pollution they can emit. Companies that exceed those limits — which will be reduced each year — can buy permits or allowances through government-run auctions or from other companies that come in under their limits.However, there will be major exemptions in the first four years, with some of Ontario’s largest companies — such as Essar Steel Algoma Inc. in Sault Ste. Marie, Vale Canada’s nickel refinery in Sudbury, Petro-Canada Lubricants in Mississauga and Imperial Oil’s chemical plant in Sarnia — given free allocations.Article Continued BelowThe New Democrats said giving big industry “a four-year holiday” creates the perception of unfairness, but Environment and Climate Change Minister Glen Murray defended the exemptions.“The free allocations are to protect Ontario jobs in industries that are competing with jurisdictions without a carbon pricing system, and to recognize industries that have made significant emission reductions already and need time to invest in new technology,” said Murray.Ontario hopes to raise $1.9 billion a year from cap-and-trade — $8 billion by the end of 2020 — and promises to spend all of it on programs that reduce emissions and help businesses and consumers adapt to a low-carbon economy.

