Could Vancouvers tactics to cool housing market work in Toronto?

Vancouver realtor Adil Dinani says the one-two punch of new taxes that were introduced to cool the property market in his city recently have achieved what they set out to do — at least temporarily.But it’s a short-term solution that isn’t likely to do much in the way of getting ordinary families back into Vancouver housing.Toronto could try the same foreign buyers and vacant home taxes, but Dinani doesn’t expect they would be any more effective here.Read more:Increase in GTA real estate listings does little to ease overheated market, report saysArticle Continued BelowOttawa seeks high-level meeting to discuss Toronto’s soaring house pricesToronto, province eye vacancy tax on unoccupied homes and rentalsIt’s likely, however, that the Vancouver real estate experience will inform a meeting federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau has requested with his Ontario counterpart Charles Sousa and Toronto Mayor John Tory.