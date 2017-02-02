Crude comes off the rails with pipeline deals

CALGARY—Big moves by the Canadian and U.S. governments on oil pipelines in recent months are threatening the long-term future of the main alternative: crude shipped by rail.First the federal government approved both Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement and Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion last November, while just last week TransCanada reapplied to have its Keystone XL project approved after being invited to do so by U.S. President Donald Trump.All of the projects still face significant environmental opposition, but if built, the combined extra capacity of nearly 1.8 million barrels a day would provide enough room for all of western Canadian production expected by 2030.“Down the road, if all those pipelines get built, then crude by rail becomes probably a moot point,” said Dirk Lever, managing director at AltaCorp Capital.“Given a choice, the economics are always better by pipeline.”Article Continued BelowThe potential swing away from rail comes only a few years after it took off. Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian National Railway only got into the crude oil shipping game in 2010 as pipeline capacity started to run out in North Dakota’s Bakken region and Alberta’s oilsands.Crude quickly became a major revenue stream for both railways — with CP going from no reported revenue on crude in 2010 to almost half a billion dollars in 2014, and CN’s petroleum and chemicals revenue jumping by about a billion dollars to $2.35 billion over the same time.The revenue increases came as crude exports by rail from Canada went from under 10,000 barrels a day in January 2012 to a peak of 179,000 barrels a day by September 2014, just as the oil price started to fall.