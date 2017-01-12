Debt restructuring helps Postmedia post first-quarter profit

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. swung to a profit in its latest quarter, buoyed by a debt restructuring that cut interest payments nearly in half, but continuing weakness in newspaper ads triggered a big drop in annual revenue. The Toronto-based publisher of titles including the National Post and Ottawa Citizen on Thursday reported first quarter net income of $17.8 million, or 31 cents a share versus a previous year net loss of $4.2 million or two cents per share.Revenue fell to $214.9 million from $251.1 million a year earlier as print advertising revenue tumbled by $31.1 million or nearly 22 per cent and print circulation revenue fell $6.1 million or 9 per cent.The results for the three months ended Nov. 30 included a $78.6-million gain related to the debt restructuring deal that reduced the company’s total debt of $648 million by about $307 million and shaved about $50 million in annual interest expenses. Postmedia Network president Paul Godfrey said the debt recapitalization completed in October buys time to boost digital initiatives.Article Continued Below “This quarter we made important strides in the transformation, including significant cost-reduction initiatives and the completion of a recapitalization transaction that nearly halved our corporate debt,” Godfrey said in a statement. “These efforts help provide the runway we need for some of our promising newer initiatives, like digital marketing services and programmatic, to gain traction – as we saw with increases in digital revenues this quarter.” The company said job cuts and other moves netted $18 million in annualized savings in the quarter, adding that it continues to scrutinize operating costs in its legacy print business and to pursue real estate sales in “numerous locations.”

