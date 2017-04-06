Double Ds serves up a deep-dish delight

You can get just about anything in the GTA, but until recently only a few places in the 905 offered authentic, Chicago-style deep-dish pizza.Longtime restaurateur Mike Yaworski, 48, a lover of a rich, deep pie, brought the coveted food to Toronto in January with the opening of Double D’s on Gerrard St. E. near Jones Ave. Thanks to the scarcity of Chicago pizzas and some good social media action business has been brisk.But locals were also enticed by the pink signage, thinking Yaworski was opening a strip club — and that created buzz too.The overwhelming success of this east-end location inspired him to follow up with a take-out and delivery spot on Dundas St. W. near Dovercourt Rd.Article Continued BelowYaworski studied sociology ad anthropology at Carlton University, but always worked in restaurant and bars. “That’s all I know,” he says. After graduation, he came home to Toronto, and did more of the same.He worked his way up the ranks to manager and general manger and “learned how to open restaurants with other people’s money.”In 2002, Yaworski opened the Spadina Ave. bar Wide Open, which is still running today. He’s had other excursions in the business, including the more recent Tavern By Trevor.