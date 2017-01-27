Dow 20,000: What does it mean and where does it go?

With the Dow Jones industrials above 20,000, and the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index flirting with record high closes, it’s natural to ask what’s going on and what, if anything, investors should do. Here are some answers to common questions that people have about the stock market.Can the stock markets keep going higher?The Dow has more than tripled from its low point during the Great Recession seven years ago. Meanwhile, the Canadian benchmark surged 18 per cent last year, tops among the world’s developed markets, and has added 2.3 per cent this year.Some experts have been surprised the stock market has continued to rise so much in recent months, particularly since corporate profits have been mostly shrinking over the last year and a half, but that doesn’t mean the market can’t go any higher. The U.S. market is now in the second-longest bull run since World War II, following the rally of 1990-2002.The election of Donald Trump in November has made investors there more optimistic about growth in the U.S. economy and the profit potential for industries like banking and energy, which are expected to benefit from his drive to roll back regulations, lower taxes and rev up economic growth.Article Continued BelowIn Canada, the equity rally also reflects renewed optimism for the Canadian economy as oil and commodity prices rally. Canada created 53,700 jobs in December, shattering economists’ forecasts, and recorded its first trade surplus in more than two years. Canada is poised to benefit from U.S expansion, driving growth closer to 2 per cent in 2017 and 2018, from about 1.3 per cent in 2016, according to economists’ estimates.But as financial advisers will tell you, it’s best to base your investing decisions on your own needs and financial plans, not on what the market is doing any given moment. Don’t load up on stocks if you’re getting ready to retire, for example, since they’re more vulnerable to short-term swings than bonds are. If you’re younger and willing to tolerate the risks that come with owning stocks, they’re generally considered a very good long-term investment.If the market keeps setting record highs, does that mean stocks are getting expensive?