Downtown Toronto home appreciates 62% in two years

In a sign that Toronto’s real estate market is off to a hot start this year, a home on Palmerston Ave. north of Bloor St. near Bathurst St., has sold for 62 per cent more than the sellers paid two years ago.The three-bedroom semi went for $1.375 million on Tuesday. In December 2014, it sold for a mere $851,750 — $523,250 less.The home had been “beautifully renovated” before his clients bought it, said listing agent Bruce Cram Re/MAX Hallmark Realty.It is in move-in condition with a trifecta of appealing features: three bathrooms, a garage and a basement apartment.Homes on Palmerston, in the Seaton Village neighourhood, have been selling in a similar price range but the profit realized in such a short period is exceptional.Article Continued BelowCram said the sale exceeded his expectations. The absence of competition was likely a contributor to the buyers’ offering nearly $400,000 more than the $999,000 list price.“This week, if you wanted to buy a move-in condition home, you had to buy this one,” he said.There is also a disconnect, said Cram, between sellers and buyers. Consumers want to take advantage of low interest rates and strike before any new mortgage rules and restrictions can be introduced.