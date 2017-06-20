Driver who died in Tesla crash ignored Autopilot safety warnings

When Joshua Brown’s Tesla slammed into the side of a tractor-trailer last year at more than 112 kilometres per hour, the fatal accident became the world’s first known car crash involving a partly autonomous vehicle.Now, government investigators say that in the minutes leading up to the collision, Brown was audibly warned six times to keep his hands on the steering wheel. He was also warned visually, seven times, on his Tesla’s dashboard.In all, Brown had his hands off the wheel for 90 per cent of his final drive, according to Tesla vehicle data reviewed by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The NTSB on Monday released a roughly 500-page report detailing the facts of the case, but declined to provide a final analysis or judgment because the investigation is ongoing.Read more:Human distraction biggest problem for self-driving carsArticle Continued BelowSecond Tesla Autopilot crash being investigated by U.S. regulatorInvestigation into Tesla Autopilot fatal crash ends without recallIncluded in the evidence are details about the highway where the crash occurred, both vehicles involved and, crucially, behavioural information from the Tesla that sheds light on Brown’s activities immediately before the accident. The case is being closely watched, because the outcome of the investigation could affect consumer attitudes toward Tesla, automation and self-driving technology in particular.