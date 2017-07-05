During Fort McMurray fire, Ottawas options for maintaining fuel supply included loosening competition rules

CALGARY—Federal officials raised the possibility of relaxing competition and fuel quality rules to ensure a stable supply of fuel while the Fort McMurray wildfire raged and forced several northern Alberta oilsands projects to shut down.Documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act highlight some of the options Ottawa was examining if shortages got bad enough during Canada’s most expensive natural disaster, which drove more than 80,000 Fort McMurray residents from their homes for a month or more in May 2016.A May 10 “update on energy operations” sent to Natural Resources Canada staff noted as many as 1.5 million barrels a day of oilsands production were offline.Read more:Report into Fort McMurray wildfire cites communications breakdown in early daysArticle Continued BelowA year after fires, Fort McMurray has come a long wayExperts expect more fires like Fort McMurray “Companies have reported that fuel inventories remain adequate, but steps are being taken to source alternative supplies from outside the region to supplement current supplies,” the document said.