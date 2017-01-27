Energy East panel resets the clock on pipeline review

CALGARY—TransCanada won’t be getting a regulatory decision on its Energy East pipeline any time soon.The National Energy Board panel tasked with reviewing the $15.7-billion project decided Friday to throw out nearly two years of decisions made by the previous panel, which stepped down after concerns about a potential conflict of interest.The board said all hearing steps and related deadlines for the TransCanada project no longer apply as it begins to determine a new list of issues, list of participants and new process for reviewing the application.“After much thought and consideration, we feel that re-starting the Energy East and Eastern Mainline hearings with a clean slate is the best course of action,” NEB spokesman Marc Drolet said in an email.“We understand there have been process missteps in the past, and that our decision may be an inconvenience to some.”Article Continued BelowThe previous Energy East pipeline panel, which had been reviewing the project since TransCanada submitted its application in October 2014, stepped down last September after concerns were raised about a potential perception of bias after members met privately with Jean Charest while he was a paid TransCanada consultant.A new panel was appointed earlier this month, with all three members committing not to speak with any members of the previous panel to avoid any real or perceived conflict of interest.Much has changed in the pipeline world since the last panel stepped down, including federal approvals of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain and Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline projects, while the election and recent actions of U.S. President Donald Trump have opened the potential for TransCanada’s Keystone XL to go ahead.