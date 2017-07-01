Entertainment and eats emporium the Rec Room opens in Toronto

Booze-infused doughnuts, British phone booths minus phones, Spam-branded lunch boxes — and not a movie theatre in sight.It’s not your average trip to the Cineplex. Then again, it’s a very different venture for the Canadian movie giant called the Rec Room, a massive arcade and eatery which opened last Tuesday in Roundhouse Park on Bremner Ave.Outside of Wonder Woman, it’s been a rocky summer so far at the box office, and plenty of flops preceded the key season for blockbusters (CHiPs, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and the ironically titled Unforgettable ring a bell?)So the timing of the Rec Room launch in Toronto (the first one opened in Edmonton last fall) couldn’t come at a better time for Canada’s largest cinema chain, which is beholden to movie studios’ content and release schedule. Read more:Article Continued BelowCineplex’s latest Rec Room to be Roundhouse Park’s newest residentAs box office revenue falls, Cineplex diversifiesCineplex’s diversification pays off in profit