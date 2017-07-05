Eurozone economic growth looks to be on an upswing

LONDON—Economic growth across the 19-country eurozone was even higher than previously thought during June, according to a closely watched survey Wednesday, in yet more evidence of momentum in the single currency bloc.Financial information firm IHS Markit said its main purchasing managers’ index, which surveys both the manufacturing and services sectors, was at 56.3 points in June. Though that is slightly down on the previous month’s 56.8, it’s well ahead of the previous estimate of 55.7. Anything above 50 indicates expansion.Read more:Eurozone economy shows ‘increasingly solid’ growth, central banker saysDrop in eurozone inflation means stimulus program will likely continueArticle Continued BelowGreece seeks debt help from eurozone, IMF after backing further cutsThe average reading over the second quarter was 56.6, the best outcome since the first quarter of 2011. That, according to the firm, indicates healthy quarterly growth of 0.7 per cent, which compares favourably with most of the past decade and with the current performance of peers like the United States.Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the survey is that it’s broad-based and not just isolated to Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, which has borne the lion’s share of the region’s growth since the global financial crisis. And with new orders to companies rising, employment is improving.