Ex-bank staff testify to MPs about sales practice allegations

OTTAWA—Parliamentarians listened Wednesday to allegations that workers at Canada’s big banks face pressure to hit unreachable sales goals, coax clients into raising their credit-card limits and offer mortgages beyond what customers can reasonably afford.A committee of federal MPs was hearing testimony from ex-bank workers as it examines accusations of questionable — and even illegal — sales practices by some of the country’s largest financial institutions.The committee launched the hearings following a number of CBC reports citing unnamed employees at some big banks who allege they were pressed to sell unnecessary products and services in order to increase revenues and meet lofty sales targets.The report named all five of Canada’s major banks: RBC, BMO, TD, CIBC and Scotiabank.“It is absolutely profit before anyone else — it certainly has nothing to do with servicing the clients, as far as I could tell,” said witness Sally Watson, who worked for Scotiabank for 33 years’Article Continued Below“I think what’s shocking is how long this has been going on without anybody ever making a fuss about it — and I think it’s time a fuss was made.”Some of Watson’s remarks focused on her time working for the bank a couple of decades ago. She also noted that her allegations on the more-recent culture at the bank came from second-hand accounts.Watson also credited the scandal at Wells Fargo in the United States for encouraging Canadian employees to come forward with their own concerns about the industry. Wells Fargo was fined $185 million (U.S.) last year after employees opened more than two million fraudulent accounts in their effort to hit imposing sales targets.