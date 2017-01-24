Facebook, Google to tackle fake news in Canada with new tools

OTTAWA—Two of the world’s biggest digital information platforms say they’re getting ready to roll out tools in Canada designed to crack down on so-called "fake news."The phenomenon of false or misleading information being widely disseminated online became a major storyline in the U.S. presidential campaign, which culminated in the November election of Donald Trump.It’s also been happening in Canada: Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch’s campaign manager, Nick Kouvalis, has admitted posting false information about the Trudeau government in an effort to draw out left-leaning voters.Early last month, Kouvalis tweeted a list of "billions" of dollars Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government had supposedly given to international aid organizations in the last year, including $351 million for the designated terrorist group Hamas.He later admitted the information was false, telling Maclean’s magazine that he posted it "to make the left go nuts."Article Continued BelowBoth Google and Facebook have been testing online tools in the U.S. and the U.K. aimed at helping users identify credible information posted on their web portals.And they say they expect to provide similar tools to Canadian users soon.Google has incorporated a "fact-check" tag into some news pages to help readers find fact-checked content in large stories.