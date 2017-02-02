Fake news, absurd reality present new challenges for satirists

NEW YORK—Between reality and the bubble of fantasy news stories, these are tough times for satirists.The New Yorker magazine recently took steps to distinguish Andy Borowitz’s humour columns from politically motivated false stories circulating online. His editor said the New Yorker was getting email asking if there was a difference between the two.So they changed the tag line for “The Borowitz Report” from “the news, reshuffled” to “not the news” on the magazine’s website. When the stories are shared online, they are more clearly identified as satire, said Nicholas Thompson, editor of NewYorker.com.Borowitz’s columns take the form of news stories, like one headlined this week, “Trump fires attorney general after copy of Constitution is found on her computer.” One story last week: “Trump enraged as Mexican president meets with Meryl Streep instead.”Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpArticle Continued Below“We were worried that the world was going to blur what he does with what other people are doing,” Thompson said. “Other people had an economic scheme to manipulate American politics. What Andy does, in the great tradition of satire and humour, is poke fun at American politics. They’re very different things.”Thompson admits: “It’s a weird problem to have.”The changes, first reported by WWD, have Borowitz’s blessing. He came up with the “not the news” tag.