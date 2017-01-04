Faraday Future unveils first passenger vehicle: the FF 91

LAS VEGAS—A year after puzzling auto analysts and enthusiasts with a prototype racing car, Faraday Future returned to the Consumer Electronics Show here Tuesday to unveil its first passenger vehicle, named the FF 91.While the Gardena, Calif.-based company finally put an automotive face to its proposed mass-market plans, details were scant. Officials said the sleek four-door would boast 1,000 horsepower produced by electric motors, and that it would begin taking $5,000 deposits on the company website, FF.com.In March, one FF 91 will be auctioned off for charity at an undisclosed event. The main production run is slated for 2018, company executives said.As for price, Faraday representatives were mum, saying only that the company aims “to deliver the value of an ultraluxury car at the price of a premium sedan.” Most premium sedans, vehicles such as a BMW 7-Series, can cost upwards of $80,000 to $100,000 (U.S.).Over the past year, “we have moved from the idea of a company to a company with fully functioning beta vehicles,” said Nick Sampson, Faraday’s senior vice president of R&D and engineering. “We have to flip the automotive industry back on its head, break it down and build it up the way it should have been in the first place, independent of fossil fuels.”Article Continued BelowThe FF 91’s battery not only gives the vehicle that staggering horsepower number, but also a range of 378 miles (608 kilometres). Both figures best a range of top end vehicles. Only million-dollar machines such as a Ferrari LaFerrari can summon 1,000 horsepower, while Tesla’s top electric sedans provide a 300-mile (482-kilometre) range.The FF 91’s battery gives the vehicle staggering horsepower and a range of 378 miles (608 kilometres). (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) To demonstrate the FF 91’s superior 0-to-60 miles per hour (0-to-96 kilometres per hour) capability, Faraday exec. Peter Savagian ushered in vehicles from Tesla, Bentley and Ferrari and let each speed past the bleachers full of media and other attendees in a giant hanger in downtown Las Vegas.Faraday’s FF 91 set a record of 2.39 seconds in the trial, he said. “It outruns gravity,” said Savagian, the company’s vice president of propulsion engineering.

