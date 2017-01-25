First-time home buyers may get land transfer tax relief

First-time home buyers will be protected, but a recommendation to harmonize Toronto’s land transfer tax with the province’s rates will cost other residents an additional $750 to move house.On Tuesday, the city’s budget committee endorsed the harmonization, but also increased the tax rebate to first-time home buyers by $750 — to $4,475 from $3,725.The harmonization, which has still to be approved by council, would mean $77 million more annually in land transfer tax for the city, according to a city manager’s report last fall.The budget committee is recommending Toronto put $640 million in land transfer revenue toward its operating budget this year — $15 million more than last year.That is despite a warning by the city manager that relying on land transfer tax is risky.Article Continued BelowCouncillor Gary Crawford, budget committee chair, agreed with that assessment.A correction in the city’s scorching housing market makes that revenue vulnerable, he said on Wednesday.But for now, Toronto needs the money. Without it, residents would have to pay more in service charges, said Crawford.

