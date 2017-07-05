Foreign buyer tax impact mostly psychological, says Sousa

The province’s Fair Housing policy, including its 15 per cent foreign speculation tax, has cooled the Toronto area’s overheated housing market, but its impact has been largely psychological, Finance Minister Charles Sousa said Wednesday. "We are tempering not only non-resident Canadians . . . but we’re also saying to local speculators you are going to have to disclose everything you’re doing to the Canada Revenue Agency,” Sousa said. “That in itself tempered some speculation locally as well.”Sousa spoke to reporters following the first of four planned provincial housing forums — a day after the Liberal government reported that 4.7 per cent of home sales that closed in the Golden Horseshoe in the month following its April 20 housing announcement involved foreign buyers.The government had to act because housing prices were pushing families out of the market, he said. "We couldn’t just sit back and not provide some degree of safety, especially for those in the lower price points," said Sousa.It remains unclear which municipalities are experiencing higher than average market speculation and how big a disincentive the new foreign speculation tax presents, but Sousa said the government will track those impacts going forward.Article Continued Below"What we do know is that the spike of property values was tremendous year over year — up to 33 per cent in Toronto alone, higher in the surrounding areas — it is now around 14 per cent since we put those measures in place," he said."Market forces will always prevail." The Bank of Canada’s pending decision on whether to raise interest rates will also have an impact on housing demand, he said.