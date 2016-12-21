Former presidential hopeful Marco Rubio calls on CRTC to allow Canadian ads during Super Bowl

OTTAWA—Former Republican presidential hopeful Marco Rubio is calling on the CRTC to allow Canadian ads to run instead of U.S. ads during the Super Bowl.The Florida senator is adding his voice to growing calls to Canada’s broadcast regulator to reverse its decision banning the substitution of Canadian ads over big-budget American spots during the NFL’s big game.Rubio, alongside fellow Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, has written to Canada’s ambassador in Washington urging Canada to change the policy.The letter warns the decision sets a harmful precedent that could undermine Canada-U.S. relations.The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission barred the airing of Canadian ads in place of American commercials in response to complaints from Canadian viewers.Article Continued BelowThe NFL, which sold the Canadian rights to the game, and CTV, which bought them and recoups the cost by selling domestic ads, vigorously opposed the move.Bell Media, which owns CTV, lost a legal battle with the CRTC in September when the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed an application to overturn the policy.The decision has also been opposed by U.S. federal commerce officials and Canadian advertisers, who say the snap decision is costing them money on their biggest day of the year.

