Fort McMurray wildfire financial impact reaches almost $10B, study says

EDMONTON—An assessment of the total financial impact of last spring’s Fort McMurray wildfire is pegging the direct and indirect costs of the blaze at almost $10 billion.The $9.9-billion figure includes the expense of replacing buildings and infrastructure as well as lost income, profits and royalties in the oilsands and forestry industries, said MacEwan University economist Rafat Alam.It also includes early estimates on indirect costs such as environmental damage, lost timber and physical and mental-health treatment for residents and firefighters.The estimate will go even higher, Alam said Tuesday.“It’s not fully done yet. More data kept coming and I’m sure it will keep coming in.”Article Continued BelowAlam said it can take up to 10 years to get a complete picture of everything that happened and what it cost.Earlier this year, insurers estimated they’d be paying out about $3.7 billion for damage caused by the blaze which firefighters came to call “the beast.”But that’s only the start, said Alam, who conducted the study for the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction, an insurance industry research group.