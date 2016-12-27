From water to hydrogen to zero emission transport

Plug-in electric cars like Tesla might be getting all the attention when it comes to green transportation choices, but don’t rule out hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles.That’s Daryl Wilson’s message, arguing hydrogen technology could soon take off, as the move to fight climate change intensifies and alternative options are sought.“All technologies go through a cycle where there is a hype period, but it takes a while to deliver on the promise,” he said. “There is a lot of work to do in reducing the cost, bringing full technical feasibility and commercializing the product.”But Wilson, who is chief executive officer of Hydrogenics Inc., a Mississauga-based company that has been developing hydrogen fuel cell technology for decades, believes its time is now. Article Continued BelowIt acquired Stewart Energy in 2005, and its other Canadian competitor is Vancouver-based Ballard Power Systems. Other rivals are in Germany and United Kingdom. Hydrogenics has a contract with French multinational Alstom to build zero-emission commuter trains for use in five German cities – which would be the first in the world.The fuel cell uses a chemical reaction to convert hydrogen and oxygen into electricity. The byproduct of hydrogen fuel cells is water or steam.

