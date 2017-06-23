Gas prices help slow annual inflation rate to 1.3% in May

OTTAWA—Canadian inflation eased up on the accelerator last month as weaker year-over-year growth in gasoline prices helped slow the annual rate to 1.3 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.The May inflation rate was also lower than April’s reading of 1.6 per cent because prices declined in electricity, bakery products and Internet access services, the agency said in its latest monthly report.The data comes as the economy strengthens and the Bank of Canada prepares to make a scheduled interest rate announcement on July 12.Read more: Monthly payments on new mortgages growing faster than inflation, CMHC saysArticle Continued BelowInflation rate unchanged at 1.6% last monthInflation rate slows to 1.6% as sliding food costs offset gas pricesLast month’s smaller inflation number could weigh on the central bank’s decision, as the rate moved further away from its ideal target of two per cent.