Group video chat is messagings latest hot feature

The hottest mobile trends in 2016 were messaging and live video. So as the year closes, it seems inevitable that the two are coming together in group video chats.This week, both Facebook Messenger and Kik launched group video chat functionality that lets people see and talk to up to six people at once. “It is one of the most asked-for features by our users, and we’re doing it in a special way,” said Christopher Best, co-founder and chief technology officer of Waterloo, Ont.-based Kik, a messaging app with 30 million users that is particularly popular with U.S. teens. “It’s not like a phone call, so you can’t actually physically call somebody with it. It’s just right there in your chat, so when you’re chatting with somebody, it is seamlessly integrated. So you can be messaging and then just hit their name and the video pops up right there.”These apps are often called “frictionless”, meaning they make it easy to video chat in an almost instant, one-button way. The other draw of messaging services — especially for young people — is that the people users want to communicate with are already congregating there. So it’s a natural step to add video.Facebook’s version requires a few more clicks than Kik’s one does. But while you can only see six people at a time, up to 50 can be in the group. Article Continued Below“Chatting face to face live as a group is perfect for those spontaneous moments when text just isn’t enough . . . or when you have a major case of FOMO (fear of missing out),” said a post about the feature on Facebook’s official blog. Messaging is an incredibly competitive space, and imitation is the sincerest form or flattery here — or companies have a competitive case of FOMO on a hot feature that may draw users to pick another service.For example, up until this week, the mobile group video chat leader was House Party, a stand-alone app launched this year by the San Francisco-based makers of Meerkat, the short-lived Periscope competitor. Through word of mouth and little to no marketing, House Party garnered more than a million users, many of them teens, according to Arielle Goren, the company’s head of communication.

