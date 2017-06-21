GTA home sales slump continuing in June

Toronto region housing prices are continuing to decline with another month-to-month drop looking likely at the end of June.The average price of a re-sale home was down in the first part of June to $808,847 — about $57,000 less than May’s average, according to mid-month figures from the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB). Prices still rose 6.7 per cent year-over-year, however.Read more: Rising debt, sizzling housing markets leave economy more vulnerable: Bank of CanadaArticle Continued BelowMontreal housing market heats up as Toronto shows signs of coolingThe TREB statistics gathered from June 1 to June 14, showed a 56.2-per-cent drop in the number of sales across the region, with the sharpest declines in detached houses and the 905-area communities around Toronto.Condo sales saw a slightly less dramatic decline with 39.2 per cent fewer transactions and a 25.5-per-cent year-over-year price appreciation. The average sale price of a condo in the first part of June, $527,749, was $3,910 lower than the May month-end average.