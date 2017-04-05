HBC braces for a weak retail environment

Hudson’s Bay Company has decided to operate as if the current retail downturn won’t end, in order to improve profitability regardless of what happens in the marketplace, analysts were told Wednesday.“We’re really done waiting for the market to get better. We’re going to manage this business so that we do well in any kind of market,” said Jerry Storch, chief executive officer, on an earnings call held after the company announced it lost $152 million in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28.Company executives pointed to identified cost savings of $75 million annually and a decision to reduce capital expenditures by $150 million as examples of a new mentality, focused on a retail-won’t-recover-soon scenario.“The market in the U.S. in particular continues to be challenged, so we’re planning as if the environment is not going to improve,” Storch said. “If it does improve, that’s great. But this is why we’re focused so heavily on cost reduction, capital reduction, etc. To make sure that no matter what happens in the future we’re prepared for it.”Scotiabank retail analyst Patricia Baker called the reduction in capital expenditures a prudent move, a sentiment echoed by analyst Mark Petrie of CIBC World Markets.Article Continued Below“We view this decision positively as we believe the declining top-line environment and current leverage level warrant a greater focus on (capital expenditure) reduction in order to generate free cash flow,” Petrie wrote in a note to investors.Petrie added that the decision to write down $150 million of goodwill associated with the acquisition of Gilt.com came as a surprise.The write-down was the result of lower-than-expected sales, but Storch and Richard Baker, governor and executive chairman, HBC, said the work to add Saks Off 5TH inventory to Gilt.com will finish this year. They said Gilt has a strong mobile game that is a big draw for millennials and is expected to generate long-term profitable growth.