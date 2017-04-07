Hipster razor brands shaving profits off Gillette

The razor business is all about the blades.Get consumers hooked on your razor, and they buy the highly profitable refill blades forever.That seemingly indestructible, high-margin revenue stream is what made Warren Buffett once fall in love with Gillette, which dominates the global razor business with an estimated 50 per cent market share. Buffett became one of its largest shareholders and added to his humongous fortune when the razor king was sold to Procter & Gamble for $57 billion in 2005.But Gillette’s dominance is now at risk, with lower-priced, private-label upstarts like Dollar Shave Club and Harry’s eroding market share that Gillette built over more than a century.aLast week, Gillette began across-the-board price cuts averaging 12 per cent in an attempt to halt the inexorable surrender of its men’s razor business to the newcomers. The Boston-based company, now a division of P&G, has seen its market share drop from 70 per cent in 2010 to 54 per cent in 2016.Article Continued BelowBarclays analyst Lauren Lieberman said Gillette’s moves are too late.“We are not assuming that there’s any material change in the long-term trajectory of the Gillette business as a result of these cuts,” Lieberman said in an interview Wednesday. “There is something about Dollar Shave and Harry’s . . . we are in a consumer environment where people like feeling they are making a differentiated personalized choice. Small and niche is in vogue.”