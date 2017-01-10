Holidays encouraging for future of LCBO online ordering, retailer says

Driven mainly by Toronto-area tipplers, the LCBO’s new online ordering service was a smash over the holidays after a much smaller buzz following its launch last summer, says the liquor agency.In fact, booze delivery orders from Nov. 6 to Dec. 31 soared 84 per cent compared to the total three months prior since the “virtual store” opened the last week of July, the retailer says.Sales online came in just shy of $2 million, up about 17 per cent compared to the $1.7 million of beer, wine and spirits sold on lcbo.com from July 26 to early November, the agency said Tuesday.“That’s a pretty significant increase,” said LCBO spokesperson Christine Bujold.She said it was particularly positive news considering the weather wasn’t too bad to get to retail stores, and there was an earlier deadline for customers to ensure they got their liquor order by Christmas Day, as opposed to the standard two-to-three-day day wait for Canada Post delivery.Article Continued BelowCustomers are charged a flat fee of $12 for home or office delivery while orders are delivered free of charge if they are picked up at the customer’s preferred LCBO store.“We’re encouraged. It’s still a relatively new shopping channel with people,” Bujold noted.And drinkers in the Greater Toronto Area made up the vast majority — 71 per cent were the LCBO’s e-commerce customers over the holidays, she said.

