Holt Renfrew shakes things up amid increased competition

The barber chairs are gone, the shoe shine service is closed, the blow-out bar shut in January — Holt Renfrew at Yorkdale has scaled back on the luxury services it began offering customers in 2014 as the Canadian chain underwent a $300 million renovation and expansion to maintain market dominance in the face of a looming U.S. retail invasion.Holt Renfrew has also scaled back on employee hours and made changes in the senior ranks as it adjusts to competition from Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, powerhouse U.S. luxury retailers that have opened slick outposts in Canada, each with two new locations in the GTA.Earlier this year Holt Renfrew announced that it will close its two hr2 discount stores, one at Vaughan Mills and the other in an outlet mall in Brossard, near Montreal, while Nordstrom Rack and Saks Off 5th discount stores are expanding in Canada.But in an interview with the Star, Holt Renfrew president Mario Grauso said the many changes that have been made since he took over the brand in September are not the result of a decline in fortunes.“Holts hasn’t had competition in the Canadian market like we do now, but with a strong assortment of key brands, a great customer experience and strong marketing, we are confident that we have set ourselves up for success,” said Grauso.Article Continued BelowAdjusting staffing is something that is done from time to time and should not be regarded as a sign the retailer is in trouble, he said. Removing the barber chairs and shoe shine services will allow the store to invest more in brand presentation.“We are very happy with where we are in terms of sales and we . . . are confident about our future,” he said, while also pointing out that the widespread retail slowdown in North America is inspiring caution among all merchants.“All businesses deal with cycles, whether it is due to shifting economic conditions or seasonality.”