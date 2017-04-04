House Sends Bill to Trump Blocking Online Privacy Regulation

The regulations aren’t actually in place yet, and supporters of the bill say the rules unfairly prevent ISPs from collecting the same data that other companies, like Google and Facebook, already collect.Advertisement

The bill passed in a 215-205 vote today with Republicans overwhelmingly voting in favor of repealing the broadband privacy rules. Last week, the Senate voted to revoke the rules. The resolution now goes to Trump’s desk.

US data privacy is under threat after a vote by the US Congress to repeal an Obama-era law that required internet service providers (ISPs) to gain consent from users before sharing their data with third parties.

While providers can sell your information without your permission, a trade organization promises the companies will still keep some details provide: financial, health, and children’s information.

What privacy rules? “The rules issued by the FCC a year ago would have required home Internet and mobile broadband providers to get consumers” opt-in consent before selling or sharing Web browsing history, app usage history, and other private information with advertisers and other companies.

Aside from hackers being able to gain access to your personal information, internet service providers are making money by selling your online searches to marketing companies. Consumers have little – if any – choice of Internet Service Providers, because government severely restricts competition.

The resolution got no support from democrats. and 15 republicans joined in opposing the move.

According to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, Congress has passed a resolution to reject privacy regulations created to benefit one group of favored companies over another group of disfavored companies.

Opponents of the rules, like 2nd District Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Republican Sen.

“It totally wipes out privacy protections for consumers on the internet”, Democratic Representative Anna Eshoo said on the floor.

And not only that, but under the terms of the Congressional Review Act, which was the mechanism used by Congress to negate the rule, no such rule can ever be issued again. They hope there isn’t a call for more local providers that put consumers before profit.

Swire recommends using pop-up blockers, anti-tracking software like Tor, or Privacy Badger, and a virtual private network.

The bill will allow broadband providers to continue to share customers’ web browsing history and other personal data with marketers without first getting permission. At least 13 states require businesses to have reasonable security practices.