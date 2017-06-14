Household debt ticks lower despite mortgage climb, Statistics Canada says

OTTAWA—The amount Canadians owe compared with their income ticked lower in the first quarter but remained near record levels as mortgage debt continued to climb.Statistics Canada said Wednesday the amount of household credit-market debt as a proportion of household disposable income slipped to 166.9 per cent in the quarter, compared with 167.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year.That means that for every dollar of disposable income, Canadians owe about $1.67.Read more:Survey confirms the painful truth about our household debt: WellsArticle Continued BelowRising debt, sizzling housing markets leave economy more vulnerable: Bank of CanadaCentral bank hints at rate hike as growth broadensEconomists and policy-makers, including the Bank of Canada, have raised concerns about household debt and see it as a key risk to the economy.