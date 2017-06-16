How one lone woman exposed the frat-boy culture at Uber: Wells

Amid the Lewis Carroll-esque madness at Uber Technologies Inc., a narrative that includes a suddenly leave-taking CEO ceding corporate leadership to a non-existent chief operating officer, a non-existent chief financial officer, a non-existent chief marketing officer and a seemingly mute chairman, one story stands out.Susan Fowler started working as an engineer at Uber in November 2015. After a brief period of time getting to know the various engineering work units, she settled on a team that seemed just the right fit. Here’s what she would later write about day one on the job: “My new manager sent me a string of messages over company chat. He was in an open relationship, he said, and his girlfriend was having an easy time finding new partners but he wasn’t. He was trying to stay out of trouble at work, he said, but he couldn’t help getting in trouble, because he was looking for women to have sex with. It was clear that he was trying to get me to have sex with him, and it was so clearly out of line that I immediately took screenshots of these chat messages and reported him to HR.”A reminder: this was Fowler’s first day on the job. She reasoned that the human resources department would handle the situation, naively believing that the HR would put her concerns first. “When I reported the situation, I was told by both HR and upper management that even though this was clearly sexual harassment and he was propositioning me, it was this man’s first offense, and that they wouldn’t feel comfortable giving him anything other than a warning and a stern talking to. Upper management told me that he ‘was a high performer.’”The first offence defence was a big fat lie, as Fowler soon learned. Other women had reported inappropriate interactions with the same manager. “Within a few months, he was reported once again for inappropriate behavior, and those who reported him were told it was still his ‘first offense,’” Fowler wrote. Article Continued BelowSome readers will nod in understanding here, recalling the special treatment afforded so-called corporate stars in their own workplaces. “Brilliant jerks,” Uber board member Arianna Huffington calls them. Or in the words of Uber’s Liane Hornsey: “a cult of the individual.”Despite her stellar performance at the company, Fowler’s advancement at Uber was blocked. The full story is more intricate than what I have recounted here, but at one juncture a manager told her, absurdly, that her reports to HR were illegal, and grounds for firing. She left the company soon after and, in February, she lit a firecracker by writing a blog post detailing the Uber insanity.