How to cut your income tax during the year

A big tax refund may feel like a windfall of found money, but it really isn’t.If you’re receiving a large refund every year that means you’re having more income tax deducted than necessary, and experts say you may want to consider using tax withholding forms to hold onto more of your paycheque.“You’re giving the government essentially an interest-free loan,” says Tarsem Basraon, a senior manager and high net worth planner at TD Wealth.If you have these excess taxes taken off your paycheque, Basraon says you could put that money to work immediately instead of having it sit in the government coffers until you file your tax return.To reduce your amount of income taxed, there are two forms to consider.Article Continued BelowFirst is the TD1, a form new employees are required to fill out to identify their basic tax credit eligibility. However, situations change and if it’s been a while since you started your job, it might be time to revisit your TD1.Basraon says if you’re claiming tax credits every year that you weren’t initially, such as the spousal or caregiver amounts, you should file an updated form. There’s an amount you can claim if you’re 65 or older and your income is below a certain level, depending on which province you live in.The other form to consider is the T1213, which is used to request reduced deductions from your paycheque for tax-related items that aren’t part of the TD1.