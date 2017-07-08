How video games helped give us the self-driving car

Self-driving cars. They’re the future of transportation — and they’re getting smarter all the time. Thanks to advances in software and artificial intelligence, these machines are now able to distinguish between cars and cyclists, or between pedestrians and your pet. Many can now “see” just like you can, picking out objects and obstacles approaching ahead. All that tech could eventually save lives, helping to prevent the 95 per cent of car accidents that safety regulators estimate are caused by human error each year.But none of this would be possible without a piece of hardware many of us take for granted in our own home computers. It’s a technology that traces back to the earliest days of modern personal computing, one that people tend to associate more with World of Warcraft than newfangled widgets on wheels.We’re talking about the graphics processor.In mainstream PCs, the graphics processor — often found on a graphics card — is what allows computers to draw all those pixels and polygons that make up today’s photorealistic video games. But as these processors have grown ever more powerful, engineers have discovered their utility in all sorts of nongaming applications. Graphics processing units — or GPUs — have transcended their origins to become entire computers in their own right.“(The GPU) is now powering everything from games to the visual effects you see in Hollywood films,” said Danny Shapiro, the senior director of automotive at Nvidia, which accounts for roughly 75 per cent of the $7.8 billion (U.S.) market for GPUs. GPUs, said Shapiro, are central to “professional graphics, for automakers that are designing cars, to doctors and researchers that are searching for cures for cancer and using medical imaging techniques.”Article Continued BelowIt’s a sign of how big the GPU business has grown that about 200 other companies work with Nvidia’s automotive unit alone. GPUs are even part of the brains behind artificial intelligence, appearing in technologies such as the Amazon Echo, which converts natural human speech into data that machines can understand.“The combination of GPUs and a CPU are now available that can accelerate analytics, deep learning, high-performance computing and scientific simulations,” Chris Niven, research director for oil and gas issues at the research firm IDC, told ZDNet last month.To understand why GPUs have become so prevalent in next-generation technologies, we have to talk about how they work.