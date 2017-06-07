Ian Schrager, New York City hotel icon, opens new PUBLIC hotel at 70

NEW YORK—It’s been 40 years since Ian Schrager opened the legendary disco Studio 54. But if the trendy crowds mobbing opening night for his new PUBLIC hotel are any indication, Schrager, at age 70, is still the coolest kid around.The hotel, on Chrystie Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, throbbed Tuesday night with champagne-drinking models, waifs covered in tattoos and other beautiful people vamping for photos, draping themselves across long white sofas and riding the mirrored escalator, bathed in glowing red-and-yellow stripes of light.A worshipful mob prayed at the altar of punk goddess Patti Smith as she christened the hotel’s performance space. Drag queen Lady Bunny showed up, as did the Quann sisters, icons of street style.A week earlier, though, as Schrager toured the hotel issuing last-minute directives in a gruff voice with an old-school New York accent, the white-haired man in jeans and sneakers could have been anybody’s baby-boomer dad. But don’t underestimate him. Schrager is credited with creating the concept of boutique hotels, and he says the PUBLIC represents another innovation that’s “smart,” “edgy” and nothing less than “transformative.”“This is more than just a place to sleep,” he says. “You don’t have to leave the premises to get the experiences New York offers.”Article Continued BelowSchrager is inviting the community in, saying he wants New Yorkers to spend as much time here as hotel guests. Never mind that hotel chains have been talking about attracting locals for years with co-working spaces, stylish lobbies and events. Schrager says he’s redefining what hotels do, thanks to quirky public spaces that are the key to the hotel’s identity. There’s a cosy park-like green space out front, rows of stadium-style steps inside where you could sit with a laptop or a latte, long white sofas that invoke a sophisticated Miami club and even a ‘70s basement vibe, thanks to a pool table, plywood-finish cabinets and concrete pillars.The entrance to Ian Schrager's PUBLIC hotel in New York. (Richard Drew) “Each area has a different personality, a different mood,” he said. “We don’t tell people how to use the space. They tell us.”The venue where Patti Smith performed, PUBLIC Arts, will host everything from movie screenings to comedy to theatre. The rooftop bar’s panoramic views — downtown to One World Trade and the Brooklyn bridges, uptown to the Empire State and Chrysler buildings — rival what you’d pay to see from a skyscraper observatory.