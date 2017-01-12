Indian flag doormats removed from Amazon Canada after Twitter threat

NEW DELHI—India’s foreign minister demanded an apology Wednesday from Amazon.com Inc. for selling doormats depicting the Indian flag on the online shopping giant’s Canadian website.External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj warned on Twitter that she could deny Indian visas to Amazon employees if the company did not apologize and “withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately.”“If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant an Indian visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the visas issued earlier,” Swaraj tweeted.The doormats were being sold by a third party and other mats showed other national flags, including the U.S., U.K. and Canada.Swaraj ordered the embassy in Canada to take up the matter with Amazon “at the highest level.”Article Continued BelowThe doormats had outraged many people among the Indian diaspora in Canada, who posted pictures of them on social media and urged the foreign minister to formally object.Swaraj, who is well known for responding to Indian citizens on Twitter, sent the Tweet from her official account as India’s External Affairs minister at a time when tensions are already high between Indian e-commerce firms and their foreign rivals. She sent the message after an ordinary Twitter user tagged her in a tweet featuring a screenshot of various doormats featuring India’s flag for sale on Amazon Canada and asked that Amazon Canada be “censured and warned.”A spokesman for India’s foreign ministry said Amazon had already taken action.

