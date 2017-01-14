This time last year Klaus Schwab introduced ingénue Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by making a bold prediction. “I couldn’t imagine anybody who could represent more the world which will come out of this Fourth Industrial Revolution,” Schwab said in his brief remarks prior to Trudeau’s inaugural address at the World Economic Forum at Davos.The crowd loved him — Trudeau, that is.This was the speech in which the PM moved to expunge the reputation left by predecessor Stephen Harper, who, said Trudeau, “wanted you to know Canada for its resources.” The new Canada, the new PM said, was all about “resourcefulness.”Trudeau is giving Davos a pass this year, a late in the day change of heart in favour of a back-to-basics Canadian town hall tour. You can think of the optics — the negative spin that would have been induced, on the heels of a New Year’s getaway to the Aga Khan’s private Bahamian island, by attending next week’s glittering global gathering.Article Continued BelowOr you could think instead of the barriers that remain to Canada emerging as a standard bearer for this next revolution, which, as Schwab has written, will disrupt almost every industry in every country. What would Trudeau have to offer by way of an update?First came steam power, then came electricity, then came the computer age. We don’t really know the full import of this fourth revolution. But we can question whether Canada has the component parts to emerge a winner.“The breadth and depth of these changes herald the transformation of entire systems of production, management, and governance,” wrote Schwab, who founded the World Economic Forum almost half a century ago. The lightning speed disruption could offer opportunities for equitable growth and fairer markets. Or, he wrote, “Organizations might be unable to adapt; governments could fail to employ and regulate new technologies to capture their benefits; shifting power will create important new security concerns; inequality may grow; and societies fragment.”

