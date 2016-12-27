International flavours are back at LCBO and flying off the shelves

Ever get a craving for a certain brand of sake? The LCBO’s flagship store on Queens Quay has seven or eight to choose from, but there are more than 70 online and at its East Asian “Products of the World” boutique store on Highway 7 East in Markham, where the Japanese rice wine is flying off the shelves.“We’re having a hell of a time continuously stocking the store,” says the liquor retailer’s chief executive George Soleas.Born in Cyprus and seeking refuge in Canada as a boy after the Turkish invasion of his homeland, Soleas today is on a mission to bring an international flavour to the liquor retailer’s stores. “I’m an immigrant. I’m a staunch Canadian, but I am also proud of that heritage,” he said.Article Continued Below“Forty years ago when I came here, I would go to the Danforth and buy my stuff that I was used to at home, like Greek cheese and other items, and I felt a lot of others do the same, whether they are Italian, Portuguese, East Asian.”To that end, the LCBO launched Products of the World boutiques last year within existing locations to showcase all of the items that would naturally appeal to a particular demographic, such as Portuguese products in the Stockyards, German products in Waterloo and Kosher products at three locations, including Bathurst and Lawrence. Not surprisingly, the first one opened in the heart of Greektown on Danforth Ave. It features more than 100 Greek wines and spirits, including many of Soleas’ favourites like Assyrtiko, a white wine varietal from the island of Santorini.

