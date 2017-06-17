Interrupting women is a social disease that resists eradication: Paradkar

“I have an idea. How about we — “That happened because — “My startup deserves venture — “My favourite video g —Annoying, isn’t it, reading incomplete sentences? Yet, that’s the sound of many women wading upstream in the working world trying to speak before being cut off by the friendly dude, or the manly man’s grunt, or that rational guy who feels the need to calm us down.Article Continued BelowWoman, Interrupted.That would be an apt name for a film chronicling the social disease that afflicts the world. Women are speaking up, but many find their voices still being framed as “hysterical” — as a former aide to U.S. President Donald Trump recently described Senator Kamala Harris’s grilling of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, or “shrill” as Trump said of his rival Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail, or less than adult for having a “meltdown” as Canadian MP Gerry Ritz said after International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland — gasp — shed tears after a contentious Canada-EU trade deal.