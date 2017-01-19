Investigation into Tesla Autopilot fatal crash ends without recall

WASHINGTON—U.S. safety regulators have closed an investigation into a fatal crash involving electric carmaker Tesla Motors’ Autopilot system without seeking a recall, but they criticized the way the company markets the semi-autonomous driving feature.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that the system had no safety defects at the time of the May 7 crash in Florida, and that it was primarily designed to prevent rear-end collisions, spokesperson Bryan Thomas said Thursday. Investigators also reviewed a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in which two people were injured, as well as dozens of other crashes involving Autopilot in which airbags were deployed, Thomas said.Tesla won’t be fined, but the agency criticized Tesla for calling the system Autopilot. It found there was no safety defect at the time of the May crash, Thomas said.The probe began June 28, nearly two months after a driver using Autopilot in a Tesla Model S died when it failed to spot a tractor-trailer crossing the car’s path on a highway in Williston, Fla., near Gainesville.Tesla’s Autopilot system uses cameras, radar and computers to detect objects and automatically brake if the car is about to hit something. It also can steer the car to keep it centred in its lane. The company said that before Autopilot can be used, drivers must acknowledge that it’s an “assist feature” that requires both hands on the wheel at all times. Drivers also must be prepared to take over at any time, Tesla has said.Article Continued BelowThe lack of a recall is good news for Tesla because the agency is either blaming the crash on human error or it doesn’t see the recall as necessary because Tesla software updates have already addressed the problem, said Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Kelley Blue Book, an automotive research company.“Either one reflects well on Tesla,” he said.▶The first American death involving a car in self-driving mode presents a dilemma: How aggressively to embrace the potentially life-saving technology after a fatal crash.But the agency’s findings are likely to influence how automakers market semi-autonomous systems. Just about every auto company has or is working on similar systems as they move toward self-driving cars.