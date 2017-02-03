“For the first time since Ronald Reagan assailed the Soviet Union in 1980, an American presidential candidate actively campaigned against another country’s national interests.” –Jorge G. Castaneda, Mexican foreign minister 2000-2003, in a New York Times essay shortly after Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president on an anti-Mexico platform.Mexico faces a moment of truth: will it appease Donald Trump’s anti-Mexico agenda or fight it?The new U.S. president won the White House by scapegoating Mexico, a purported thief of U.S. jobs and exporter of rapists. Trump vows to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) among Canada, Mexico and the U.S. unless it is renegotiated as an “America First” treaty. There is a widespread assumption in Canada and the U.S. that Mexico has been the biggest winner from NAFTA. That’s not true.Article Continued BelowTrue, billions of dollars of foreign investment have poured into Mexico each year since NAFTA went into effect in 1994. Mexico has an impressive middle class as a result. And educational and other social standards have improved somewhat. But NAFTA has failed to deliver the higher and sustained prosperity its Mexican champions promised. Mexico’s GDP growth has been anemic under NAFTA, just 2.5 per cent a year on average. That’s not remotely close to what’s required to lift most Mexicans from the subsistence employment and income that most endure.