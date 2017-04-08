Its Hershey vs. Mars in the war of the malted milk ball

Another British invasion is landing.Mars Inc., based in McLean, Va., is bringing its bite-size malt ball Maltesers to America — and back to the company’s roots. The treat has been sating British urges for sweets since its creation by Forrest Mars Sr. in the 1930s. He invented Maltesers and other confections abroad after squabbling with his father and setting out on his own.Now Mars is hoping the invasion will grab market U.S. share in the highly competitive confectionery space from rival The Hershey Company, maker of Whoppers, its American-made version of a bite-size malted milk ball. Hershey and Mars dominate the U.S. chocolate market, which is worth $21 billion annually.“Hershey has always been the dominant player” in chocolate in America, said Brittany Weissman, a consumer analyst with Edward Jones. “They and Mars go back and forth.”Article Continued BelowWhen mint, gum and candy other than chocolate are thrown in, the two companies are neck and neck. The broader category is known as the confectionery market, which is worth $35 billion annually.Hershey commands 31 per cent of the confectionery market with Mars, owner of Wrigley gum, close behind at 29.1 per cent, Weissman said. Mars is trying to catch up by aiming at Americans’ growing love affair with bite-size snacks, whose sales are outpacing bigger stuff like chocolate bars or ice cream sundaes by 10-to-1.