Jim Balsillie says Ottawa is open for course correction on intellectual property

After 15 years of trumpeting intellectual property as the foundation that underpins a tech company’s rise to the global stage, Jim Balsillie, the former co-CEO of smartphone pioneer BlackBerry Ltd., says his message is finally getting through.“It’s taken a fair bit of effort to get them to realize … that if you don’t have the IP you have nothing to sell,” said Balsillie, whose post-BlackBerry philanthropic work includes a role as chair of the Council of Canadian Innovators, a self funded lobby group that advocates policy-makers on behalf of early stage tech companies.He said the politicians and bureaucrats in Ottawa are now becoming receptive to the need for a “course correction” on IP.Ultimately, he said the aim is a regime of polices that fosters creation and retention of patent portfolios in the private sector in emerging areas such as clean tech, machine learning and self driving cars that can fuel future commercial success.Balsillie points to robust policies supporting IP clusters in multiple nations including the U.S., the U.K. and China, suggesting that Canada has been unique in clinging to an outdated orthodoxy that says government should take a hands-off approach to its own innovation. Article Continued Below“It’s a self manufactured failure based on an ideology that was dumb,” he told The Star. “We have the ideas but we don’t keep the ownership in Canada to the benefit of the Canadian economy.”Balsillie, however, said early steps are being taken to at least restore a public private collaborative framework that allows for tech company leaders, including the 70 CEOs participating in the innovation council, to maintain a dialogue — so that Ottawa “is listening to them about what they need to scale up properly.” He also said CCI is working with groups including the Standards Council of Canada in efforts that could indirectly lead to generation and retention of more IP.