John Malkovich does some self-promotion in clever Squarespace Super Bowl ad

The ad opens with actor John Malkovich in extreme close-up. You soon realize he is not staring at you through the TV screen. He is glaring at his own computer screen. He looks vexed.“How is it that JohnMalkovich.com is taken?” he asks with comic incredulity.A woman approaches and stares into the screen. “Somebody already snatched it,” she says.“But I’m him,” Malkovich sputters. “There’s a film about me being me.”The Super Bowl ad is a 60-second spot for Squarespace, an all-in-one publishing tools company that is urging you to get your own web domain name before it’s gone. The movie Malkovich mentions is 1999’s Being John Malkovich, and the spot captures that film’s fabulist weirdness. Some Super Bowl ads go for belly laughs; this one goes for wry smiles.Article Continued BelowThe 60-second spot will air during the Super Bowl pregame show. The story continues in a 30-second spot that will air during the game. Taken together, they are a sort of droll teleplay about Malkovich trying to get a domain name in his name so he can sell his fashion line online.'This particular thing is for Squarespace … but it’s also for me because I have never had a web presence,' Malkovich said. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for ZFF) It plays like an elaborate gag but is actually based on real events.Malkovich really has a fashion line. Someone really had his domain name, he says. And now he really has JohnMalkovich.com, hosted by Squarespace, where he sells his menswear collection.

