Justin Trudeau faces test pushing CETA deal at G20: Olive

G20: Who wants what from whomJustin Trudeau will be pushing hard for "provisional" implementation of the Canada-European Union (EU) trade deal at the G20 summit Friday and Saturday in Hamburg. Last week, brand-name drugs emerged as a second obstacle, after a dispute over allocation of Canadian cheese imports, to implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA), which was to have gone ahead July 1.Trudeau will urge his EU peers to get CETA into effect as soon as possible, and deal with outstanding issues later. The brand-name drug makers want to see the details of Ottawa's commitment to revoke "dual-track litigation," by which Big Pharma sues generic drugmakers repeatedly over the same patent.Trudeau could point out that (a) the litigation commitment is not part of CETA, but a side deal, and (b) that the European wing of Big Pharma is largely concentrated in Switzerland and Britain. The first is not an EU member, and Britain soon won't be.