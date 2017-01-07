Keep your investment fortunes on track for the new year: Pape

Did you make any New Year’s resolutions this year? Did anyone you know?Probably not. No one seems to bother any more because any resolutions that are made typically don’t last a week.So I’m not going to suggest any financial resolutions in this first column of 2017. I will, however, offer a checklist of three key things you should do to ensure your investment fortunes stay on the right track in what promises to be a turbulent year.Rebalance your portfolioThe year just ended was a remarkably strong one for stock markets. The S&P/TSX Composite finished up by 17.5 per cent while the Dow advanced 13.4 per cent, establishing new records in the process. Meantime, bonds had a rough year. If you earned 4-per-cent total return on your fixed income holdings, you did well.Article Continued BelowAssuming those results were reflected in your own account, your asset mix is probably out of whack at this stage. You have greater exposure to the stock market than you originally intended, which leaves you more vulnerable to a correction.Solution: Sell some of your stock winners to reduce your exposure. Failure to rebalance your portfolio at least once a year will leave you more vulnerable to any market correction. Caution: Consider the tax consequences before you pull the trigger. If possible, see if you can offset some gains with capital losses.Re-evaluate your bonds

