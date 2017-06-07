Line of credit use soars, increasing homeowners risk: Report

Home equity lines of credit are making Canadians more vulnerable to financial catastrophe such as a job loss, a housing market correction or interest rate rise, Canada’s consumer protection agency warned Wednesday.Canadians owed $211 billion on 3 million home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) last year, but 40 per cent don’t make regular payments on those loans and 25 per cent make only minimum payments or pay the interest on the credit lines, says a report by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.It notes that the reliance on HELOCs has grown as Canadians have moved to alarming household debt levels. Their use skyrocketed 500 per cent from $35 billion to $186 billion between 2000 and 2010. During the same period household debt levels rose from $1.07 on every disposable dollar to $1.60.The average debt on a HELOC last year was $70,000.The use of the credit lines increased substantially thanks to what the agency calls “readvanceable mortgages” from the big banks. Those products attach a home equity line of credit and sometimes other features such as credit cards, to a term mortgage. Article Continued BelowBut many consumers don’t understand the complexities of those bank products, said Brigitte Goulard, deputy commissioner of the consumer agency.“The more you pay down your mortgage, the more space you get on your HELOC. You may have the impression you’re paying down your mortgage, but if you continue going back to the HELOC to get some money you’re actually starting to use your house as an ATM,” she said.Many consumers use HELOCs to consolidate other debts at a lower interest rate in order to increase their cash flow. But it’s important to amortize the consolidated payment to ensure the line of credit is repaid, says the agency.