Lock in your mortgage if you cant take the rate-hike heat, experts say

Homeowners with variable-rate mortgages losing sleep over the increased chatter about a potential interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada should consider locking their rates in now, mortgage experts say.James Laird, co-founder of interest-rate-comparison website RateHub, says in order to stick with the variable option you need to be able to handle fluctuating rates.“Rates might go up much faster than anyone is expecting, and so if you’re right on the border of being able to afford your mortgage payment and you’re able to lock in an affordable payment for five years, you should definitely do that,” Laird said.Read more: Central bank hints at rate hike as growth broadensArticle Continued BelowLoonie jumps after Bank of Canada signals it could hike interest rateHousehold debt ticks lower despite mortgage climb, Statistics Canada saysRecent comments by the Bank of Canada have prompted speculation that it may move to raise its key interest rate sooner than many economists had expected.