Long-time loyalty can pay off with company complaints: Roseman

I help people resolve problems they can’t resolve on their own because of indifference or incompetence at the front lines of customer service.Here are stories of four fixes achieved for readers with the Star’s help.Toyota Canada: Jonathan Golden, who owns a 2007 Camry, found out a year ago that he qualified for a warranty extension because his car burned too much oil.As he waited for repairs, the problem kept getting worse. When he first complained, his Camry was burning one litre of oil a month – which increased to more than one litre a week.“I asked to speak to someone senior at Toyota, but no one was available. I think they should consider the severity of my oil consumption situation,” he said.Article Continued BelowOne day after I contacted the head office, Golden had his own customer service representative working to speed things up. One week later, his car went in for a five-day engine rebuild.“I am being provided with a rental for the week,” he added. “This would never have happened alone.”PayPal Canada: Susan Wontorro is a frequent user of eBay. She sold a coat to a buyer in Philadelphia last November and received payment by PayPal.