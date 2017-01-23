“Alexa, why can’t I buy you in Canada?”That’s the question many early technology adopters here would like to ask one of the hottest gadgets in the U.S. Virtual assistants combined with smart speakers and other devices were crowned the king of this month’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but Canadians are still waiting to be heard, as many of these products are not yet officially available here.Amazon’s Alexa, the online retailer’s virtual assistant, is right now considered to be the leader in the talkie war, which has mixed two of the hottest areas in technology — artificial intelligence and machine learning. We are familiar with virtual voice-activated assistants such as Apple’s Siri. But by unbuckling its assistant from phones — Alexa has been placed into speakers — Amazon has created a hub and can work with other smart-home devices.Alexa really kicked off this consumer tech trend when it launched in 2014, with Amazon’s Echo speaker (followed up by smaller Dot and Tap products last year). People started talking to their speakers to play music, set reminders and timers and easily order items off Amazon just by asking.Article Continued BelowNow Amazon appears to want Alexa everywhere. At this month’s CES, the annual trade show that sets the agenda for technology for the year ahead, voice control was everywhere. Amazon has licensed Alexa, so several other companies are releasing products featuring it, including LG, which is building it into the InstaView Smart Fridge, which comes with a 29-inch display and offers recipes based on the contents of the fridge.Lenovo is partnering with audio company Harman Kardon to create a better-sounding product with Alexa, as one knock on Amazon’s speakers was inferior sound quality. GE even introduced a space-age-looking circular lamp with Alexa inside.But while Alexa is readily available in electronics stores in the U.S., an Amazon spokesperson declined to comment when asked about when it might be available in Canada.